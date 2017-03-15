Ex-Clare GAA club coach jailed for sexual abuse

A former Clare club hurling coach who used a special “signal” to summon a local boy so he could sexually abuse him has been jailed for 4½ years.

James “Tony” Maher (74), a founding member of the Banner GAA club in Ennis, was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury in January of one count of sexual assault and one count of rape of the boy on dates between 1999 and 2002.

Maher of Clonroadbeg, Ennis, previously received a two-year sentence which was increased to three on appeal for 19 counts of similar sexual offending against two boys which took place in the 1980s.

Ms Justice Margaret Heneghan called it a “distressing case” and said the use of the signal and Maher’s efforts to ingratiate himself with the child were aggravating factors. In mitigation she took into account that Maher is shunned in his community and estranged from his family.

Seven-year sentence

The judge imposed a seven-year sentence with the final 2½ years suspended. She noted there was no evidence before her on Maher’s likelihood of re-offending.

As a result she imposed a five-year post-release supervision order. Ms Justice Heneghan also ordered Maher to stay away from his victim for the rest of his life.

Michael Bowman SC, defending, said Maher had been instrumental in setting up the Banner GAA club and had been involved with it for over 25 years.

He said that as a result of his offending he was a “pariah” and his reputation had been sullied. Maher lived alone, never married and had no children.

He said the contribution Maher had made to the community over the years had been tarnished and superseded by his offending.

Tight-knit community

He said his client had nowhere to go other than the tight-knit community where he lived and would forever be associated with “egregious wrongs” rather than any good he had done.

He said his client had a litany of medical difficulties and was on multiple medications. He had been on medication to treat symptoms of depression for 16 years.

Mr Bowman said Maher had trained as a draftsman as a young man, before working for an engineering company and finally at Clare Country Council for 29 years. He said his client acknowledged the sexual assault conviction but still had difficulty with the rape verdict.