Ex-chief of NI animal cruelty charity charged with fraud

The former head of a leading Northern Ireland animal cruelty charity has been charged with a series of fraud offences.

Stephen Philpott, the 53-year-old ex-chief executive of the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA), faces two counts of fraud by abuse of position and a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

He is also accused of possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

Mr Philpott is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court in Co Down next Wednesday.

He was arrested and questioned by detectives from the PSNI’s economic crime unit last month and subsequently released on bail.

The investigation was triggered after the USPCA reported what it described as “suspected irregularities” to the PSNI.

Police said a 52-year-old woman arrested with Mr Philpott in September is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service. She was also released on bail last month.

A spokeswoman for the USPCA said: “We have been informed that a person has been charged in connection with suspected irregularities in our organisation, and we will continue to offer every assistance to the PSNI as their inquiries continue. We thank our members and the public for their continued support at this time.”

Press Association