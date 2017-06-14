Evidence of Garda Commissioner contradicted at Dáil committee

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan’s testimony to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) about financial irregularities at the Garda college in Templemore has been contradicted again.

Cyril Dunne, the former chief administrative officer at An Garda Síochána, told the PAC on Wednesday morning Ms O’Sullivan was informed about issues at Templemore in the first week of July 2015.

Ms O’Sullivan, who is due before the PAC next Tuesday, told the Committee previously she first became aware of the issue on July 27th 2015 and acted immediately.

“Roundabout the first week of July, I told her John Barrett [Garda head of human resources] had identified issues in Templemore, that I needed to get more information. I told her I would be going down to Templemore myself and that I would brief her when I had more detail,” Mr Dunne said.

Ms O’Sullivan said previously there was a brief exchange with Mr Barrett over tea on July 27th, but he later contradicted this at the PAC claiming it was a two-hour meeting.

Mr Dunne said he first became aware there were issues at the Garda college when he was informed by Mr Barrett in the last week of June and subsequently informed the Commissioner. He informed the audit committee six weeks later in September 2015, explaining “we needed to get a lot more information than we had at that time”.

The Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy told the committee “I think I would take a different view to Mr Dunne”, and a matter of this nature and seriousness “should be raised immediately with the audit committee”.

Strong criticism

Mr Dunne also came under strong criticism from members of the committee after he admitted he had not read the interim audit report and hadn’t been following the proceedings of the PAC. He said he had only read two pages of extracts of the report sent to him by Niall Kelly, head of the Garda’s audit unit.

“Mr Kelly wrote to me that these were only two pages relevant to me,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said this was “unacceptable” and claimed Mr Dunne was “treating us with contempt” by having not read the interim audit report.

“I believe it is reasonable, being before the Public Accounts Committee, to have at least read the report, which is the substance of what we are dealing with today,” Mr Cullinane said.

Mr Dunne also had difficulty recalling what salary he was on during his tenure from mid-2013 until the end of 2015, estimating it was in the €160,000 region.

“I find it astonishing you wouldn’t know your own salary,” Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald said.

Also before the committee was former chief superintendent Anne-Marie McMahon, who also acts as the Director of the Garda Síochána Sports Field Company Ltd. She said she didn’t submit a return to the SIPO [Standards in Public Office] initially following informal guidance she received but later did.

Ms McMahon, now an Assistant Commissioner said: “My role as director did not impact on my role as a chief superintendent… I got no benefit from it, good, bad or indifferent.”

She said her role as a director of the company “did not, and does not, impact materially on my role in An Garda Síochána”.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said “you don’t have material interest, but you didn’t adhere to law”.

“How a director of company didn’t meet those requirements at the level you’re at doesn’t stand up… These are requirements that have to met under law and they haven’t been met,” the Tipperary TD said.

The committee resumes this afternoon.