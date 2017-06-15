European court upholds Independent appeal over Monica Leech award

In a major ruling on Irish defamation law the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg has upheld the appeal by Independent Newspapers against a €1.2 million award in the Monica Leech case.

The court found the safeguards in Irish law against disproportionate awards meant that even a reduced award in the Supreme Court from the original €1.8 million, violated the Independent’s right to freedom of speech. The Supreme Court will now have to reassess its award.

Judgment was given by a chamber of seven judges.

Ms Leech took defamation proceedings against the then Evening Herald over a series of 11 articles in November and December 2004 which falsely suggested that she had been awarded government PR contracts because of an alleged extra-marital relationship with then minister Martin Cullen.

The high court jury hearing the case found in 2009 that the newspaper had indeed defamed her and caused her both serious reputational and financial damage.

‘Chilling effect’

It awarded Ms Leech €1,872,000 in damages plus costs - at the time the highest ever libel award in Ireland.

Following an appeal, the Supreme Court lowered the amount of damages to €1,250,000 in 2014.

Independent Newspapers challenged the reduced award in the ECHR claiming that its scale nevertheless constituted a “serious chilling effect” on freedom of expression and as such violated its rights under the freedom of speech provisions of Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The group claimed that defamation law and practice in Ireland is incompatible with Article 10 in that it fails to provide “adequate and effective safeguards against disproportionate awards in defamation actions”.

Unreasonably high damages for defamation claims can have a chilling effect on freedom of expression, and therefore there must be adequate domestic safeguards so as to avoid disproportionate awards being granted. The ECHR found that the safeguards had not proved effective in this case.

At first instance, this was because domestic law prevented the judge from giving the jury sufficiently specific instructions about an appropriate amount of damages for the libel.

Strict limits

On appeal, although the award had been overturned and replaced with a lower amount after a fresh assessment, the Supreme Court had not given sufficient explanations as to how the new amount had been calculated, and it had not addressed the domestic safeguard at first instance and, in that context, the strict limits on judicial guidance to juries.

Ireland’s juries have the right in defamation actions to award almost limitless amounts in damages making the country’ ‘s defamation regime the most expensive and, media groups argue, oppressive in Europe.

The issue is central to their current lobbying to get the Defamation Act 2009 radically reviewed by the Government – a review required by the Act is currently under way by in the Department of Justice .

A survey in Ireland by the national newspapers’ representative body, NewsBrands, estimates legal costs associated with defamation for 2010-2015 for its members at in excess of €27.5 million (awards, settlements, and both plaintiff and own legal costs).

Ceiling

English case law, on the other hand, makes clear that juries can be reminded of the purchasing power of given sums or offered comparisons with awards in other defamation cases. In a 2002 judgment a ceiling of £200,000 was set for damages for the most serious type of defamation in England and Wales. In Ireland the payout to Ms Leech is also streets ahead of awards made in personal injury cases. there is a conventional limit of about €450,000 on the most serious cases of paraplegia, for example.

Article 10 of the Convention has been previously interpreted by the ECHR as limiting the scale of damage awards to protect free speech and so that they bear some relation to the damage caused (Tolstoy Miloslavsky v UK).