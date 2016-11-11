Eligibility for civil legal aid to be reviewed

A review of the eligibility criteria for receiving civil legal aid has been promised by the new chairman of the Legal Aid Board.

Philip O’Leary said his priorities in his new role would include such a review and he would be making recommendations to the Minister for Justice.

He also hoped to improve “existing services for eligible clients in need of civil advice and legal representation”. And he will oversee the transition of the administration of the statutory criminal legal aid schemes to the board.

The Legal Aid Board provides supplemented civil legal aid and advice to people on low incomes, as well as family mediation. It has 450 employees, 50 offices and an annual budget of approximately €40 million.

In most cases, civil legal aid is means-tested and granted to applicants with disposable income of less than €18,000 per annum and disposable assets of less than €100,000.

A partner in Cork firm FitzGerald Solicitors, Mr O’Leary replaces outgoing chairwoman, Muriel Walls.

Equal access

“I’ve always been dedicated to ensuring all members of society have equal access to justice,” he said. “This is a role of significant responsibility to which I commit my expertise, dedication and professionalism.”

His priorities also include “ensuring best-in-class administration of criminal legal aid in the 21st century”, he said, as well as supporting chief executive John McDaid, the management team and staff “to continue to provide an excellent service on a nationwide basis”.

The new 12-member board announced by Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald includes the former head of the Child and Family Agency, Gordon Jeyes; Freda McKittrick, assistant director of Barnardos; and Ellen O’Malley-Dunlop, former chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre; as well as family law solicitor Deirdre Burke and senior counsel Nuala Jackson. There are two staff representatives and three departmental officials on the board.

The chairman of the board is entitled to a fee of €11,970 annually, and membership of the board, excluding civil servants and Legal Aid Board staff, attracts a fee of €7,695.