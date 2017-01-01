Elderly woman seriously hurt in 'stabbing' in her Dublin home
Victim (72) in hospital following suspected stabbing in Ballyfermot this morning
Oranmore road in Ballyfermot where a woman in her seventies was attacked on Sunday morning. Photograph: Google Street View
A woman in her seventies has been severely injured in a suspected stabbing attack at her home in west Dublin this morning.
The incident took place at a house on Oranmore Road, in Ballyfermot at around 9.30am.
The woman (72) was taken to St James’s Hospital where she is described as being in a serious condition.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.
More to follow.