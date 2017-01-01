Elderly woman critically injured in stabbing at her Dublin home

A woman aged in her 70s is in a critical condition after she was stabbed at least once on the doorstep of her home in west Dublin this morning.

The 72-year-old is being treated in St James’s Hospital after the attack at her house on

Oranmore Road, Ballyfermot, west Dublin, at around 9.30am on New Year’s Day.

“Her condition is described as critical,” a Garda spokesman said.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Gardai said they are treating the apparent stabbing as an assault causing harm incident and they have appealed for witnesses.

More to follow.