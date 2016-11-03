Elderly should not panic during Garda strike, charities advise

Organisations that care for Ireland’s elderly have advised older people to stay well-connected, but not alarmed on Friday during the Garda strike action.

Although criminal activity doesn’t discriminate, charities say the psychological impact on the elderly is considerably more damaging. Many older people in rural areas, towns and cities already feel vulnerable, and not knowing whether gardaí will be there to answer possible calls is only amplifying their anxiety, said Age Action spokesperson Gerry Scully.

“The fear of crime is heightened for older people,” added Seán Moynihan, chief executive of Alone. “Garda presence provides the reassurance that there is somebody there if something happens . . . that assurance some people will think will be missing tomorrow.”

While charities such as Alone and Age Action are there to take calls from older people worried about the strike, they asked the community to remember they are not gardaí. “We are here if people need to talk, but we don’t want to create undue expectations,” Mr Scully said. “We can give out information and give advice, but we don’t have the capacity to respond to criminal activity.”

Good neighbours Charities are advising younger neighbours, friends and relatives to reach out to any elderly people they know to assure them that they have a support network immediately available to them.

“Contact them during the day, not just once, but throughout to keep them reassured,” Mr Scully said. “If you know of vulnerable older people in your area, stop in and say hello.”

While they shouldn’t be alarmed, the elderly also need to be pragmatic about their own safety, Mr Moynihan added. “It’s also up to older people to think responsibly and reach out to support networks,” he said. “Let’s be practical about it – hopefully the strike doesn’t happen, but it’s about those practical precautions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Older people should make sure their pendant alarms are fully functional, and give out their telephone number to friends, relatives and neighbours, Mr Moynihan said. If they can, Mr Scully also advises the elderly to either collect their pensions on Thursday, or wait until Saturday to make sure they are not putting themselves in any unnecessary danger.