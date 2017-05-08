Elderly husband and wife beaten by burglars in Tipperary

An elderly couple were attacked by burglars in their home in Co Tipperary on Sunday night.

The incident happened on the Old Dublin Road in Roscrea and was reported at 11.40pm, according to investigating gardaí.

A spokesman said the husband and wife were assaulted by two men who broke into their house through a side window and who stole a quantity of cash.

“The man, who is in his 90s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise by ambulance suffering from head injuries. The woman, who is in her 80s, was not injured,” the spokesman added.

He said the scene of the incident had been preserved for a forensic examination and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505-24230, he added.