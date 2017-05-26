Elderly couple found murdered in their home in Co Armagh

A murder inquiry has been launched in the North after an elderly couple were found dead in their home in Portadown.

They are reported to have been stabbed.

It is understood the couple were killed on Friday afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene as the investigation progresses.

It is understood a man has been arrested under the Mental Health Act.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley wrote on Twitter: “Ongoing Murder investigation in #Portadown Devastating news on the death of two elderly constituents.”