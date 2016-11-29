Eight witnesses ‘boycott’ fire inquest, south Cork coroner says

A coroner is to issue summonses to a number of witnesses who failed to attend inquests into the deaths of two men in a house fire in Co Cork.

The coroner for south Cork, Frank O’Connell, said it could not be a coincidence that eight civilian witnesses failed to attend for the hearing into the deaths of Kenny Relihan (26) and Noel O’Mahony (64) at St Colman’s Park in Macroom on May 2nd last.

Mr O’Connell said it appeared the witnesses – including Mr Relihan’s mother, Noreen McAuliffe, who was seriously injured in the fire, and neighbours Ryan Manning and Timmy Coleman, who tried to save the two deceased men – were “boycotting” the process for some reason.

“I want to assure these civilian witnesses that they have nothing to fear, they have nothing to be concerned about – an inquest is not about apportioning blame and two of the witnesses who did not attend today made heroic efforts to try and save those who died,” said Mr O’Connell.

The coroner said he would be issuing summonses for the witnesses to attend the inquest, which he adjourned until January 24th.

Thick smoke

Commander Kevin Kingston, of Macroom Fire Brigade, told the inquest an emergency call was received at 3.55am on May 2nd saying two people were trapped in a house that was on fire.

They arrived at the house at 4.03am and noted heavy thick smoke throughout the property. They battled to bring it under control and when it was safe to do so, two teams entered the building using breathing apparatus, he said.

One team found Mr O’Mahony between the bed and the window in an upstairs bedroom while a second team recovered Mr Relihan from the downstairs hall area. Both were removed and pronounced dead at the scene by Dr Peter Cronin.

Garda technical expert Kealan O’Keeffe said she carried out a forensic examination of the scene and was satisfied the fire started accidentally in the kitchen where it appeared a chip pan on an electric cooker caught fire.

Garda Patrick O’Leary said Mr Manning and Mr Coleman had attempted a rescue but were forced back by the smoke.

Carbon monoxide

Assistant State pathologist Margaret Bolster said postmortems found Mr O’Mahony, who had an alcohol blood content of 247mg, had a carbon monoxide level of 35 per cent, and Mr Relihan, who had a blood alcohol level of 213mg, had a 38 per cent carbon monoxide level.

Carbon monoxide poisoning was generally not fatal below 50 per cent but Mr O’Mahony suffered from an enlarged heart and coronary artery disease while Mr Relihan had also suffered burn injuries in the fire, said Dr Bolster, who noted that both men’s windpipes were heavily coated with soot.

She said Mr O’Mahony died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation in association with an enlarged heart and coronary artery disease while Mr Relihan died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation in association with burns.

Mr O’Mahony is survived by his wife Sheila and daughters Noreen, Joanne and Paula. Mr Relihan is survived by his parents Noreen and Barty, sisters Sinead and Edel, and brother Jonathan.