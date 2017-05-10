Dublin terror suspect ‘was planning to join Isis in Syria’

Gardaí suspect one of two men arrested in Dublin in connection with an alleged Isis money-laundering operation was preparing to travel to fight in Syria.

One of the men, from Morocco and in his 40s, was released without charge. The other suspect, an Algerian in his 30s, was still being held on Tuesday night.

Both suspects were detained in Dublin on Monday morning in what was effectively the Irish element of an international terrorism investigation.

It is centred on probing a network that has been offering logistical and financial support to Isis fighters in Syria and Iraq.

And while the focus of the Irish arrests was on the laundering and transfer of sums of money for Isis, gardaí believe the Algerian suspect was preparing to travel to Syria to fight.

Garda sources said financial records were seized, both paper-based and on laptops, and that these would now be analysed to determine the exact nature of the men’s recent activities.

They were arrested under the Terrorist Offences Act 2015 and taken to Blackrock garda station, south Dublin, for questioning.

The arrests were carried out by the Garda’s Counter Terrorism International Unit after an intelligence-led operation. Gardaí worked closely with a number of foreign police forces on the operation, including those in Britain.

Searches

There were searches at a number of locations in Dublin on Monday morning when the two suspects were arrested, including premises on South Circular Road, Swords and Stepaside.

A business premises in Trim, Co Meath, was also searched and gardaí believe it was being used as a front to launder money destined for Isis.

Garda sources said the sums of money detected to date in the investigation were “relatively small”.

However, it was hoped a detailed analysis of the documents seized would determine if the suspects were linked to larger money transfers or the purchase of assets.

Monday’s raids come just weeks after another two suspects were arrested in the Republic for suspected fundraising activities.

However, Garda sources said while two international terrorism operations in the Republic within weeks may cause public concern, it did not mean the security threat to Ireland was any higher.