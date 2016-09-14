Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green shopping centre closed after fatality

A man has died after falling from a height at St Stephen’s Green shopping centre in Dublin.

The incident occurred at about 4.45pm, prompting multiple calls to gardaí from passers-by.

The nature of the incident is currently under investigation but it is understood the man fell from an upper-floor balcony just inside the main entrance.

One woman, who had been in the centre with her uncle and was walking on the ground floor, said she saw the man fall.

Visibly shaken, she said “there was a few people around but (security) cleared them all very quickly.

“I was just near where he was falling. I am just speechless, I had to sit down for ages.”

Emergency services responded immediately and the scene has been cordoned off.

While the shopping centre was closed, security staff were still clearing the centre about an hour after the incident.