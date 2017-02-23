Dublin resident to be charged with murder of wife on cruise ship

A Dublin-based man, German Daniel Belling, will be formally charged in a Rome court on Friday with the murder of his Chinese wife, Li Yinglei (36).

Mr Belling’s wife went missing during a ten-day Mediterranean cruise which started and ended in the port of Civitavecchia, north of Rome.

Mr Belling (46) and the couple’s two children, a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, disembarked from the MSC Magnifica on Monday, shortly after the cruise ship anchored in Civitavecchia.

However, the ship’s crew noticed a discrepancy in the number of passengers alighting compared with the number registered as being aboard.

On further examination the crew confirmed Ms Yinglei definitely boarded on February 10th but did not disembark on the 20th.

None of crew could confirm seeing her in recent days.

At that point, police traced Mr Belling, finding him at Rome’s Ciampino airport with the couple’s children, about to board a flight to Dublin.

Mr Belling was arrested and taken to Rome’s Regina Coeli prison.

He is due to be charged tomorrow morning, according to his lawyer, Luigi Conti.

It is understood the police have also spoken to the couple’s children.

Mr Conti told The Irish Times Mr Belling is a German citizen based in Dublin where he works as an IT consultant.

It is believed his wife and the couple’s two children are Irish citizens although Mr Conti could not confirm that.

Mr Conti said his client was anxious to appear in court tomorrow so he could explain his wife’s disappearance to a judge.