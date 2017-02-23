Dublin resident to be charged with killing wife on cruise ship

A Dublin-based man from Germany will be formally charged in a Rome court on Friday with the murder of his Chinese wife, Li Yinglei.

Daniel Belling’s wife went missing during a 10-day Mediterranean cruise which started and ended in the port of Civitavecchia, north of Rome.

Mr Belling (46) and the couple’s two children, a six-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, disembarked from the MSC Magnifica on Monday, some hours after the cruise ship anchored in Civitavecchia.

However, the ship’s crew noticed a discrepancy in the number of passengers alighting compared with the number registered as being aboard.

On further examination, the crew confirmed Ms Yinglei (36) had definitely boarded on February 10th but had not disembarked on the 20th.

None of crew could confirm they had seen her in recent days.

Police then traced Mr Belling, finding him at Rome’s Ciampino airport with the couple’s two small children, about to board a flight to Dublin.

Mr Belling was arrested and taken to Rome’s Regina Coeli prison, where he is due to be charged on Friday, according to his lawyer Luigi Conti.

It is understood the police have also spoken to the couple’s children.

Mr Conti told The Irish Times that Mr Belling is a German citizen based in Dublin, where he works as an IT consultant.

It is believed Ms Li Yinglei and the couple’s two children are Irish citizens, although Mr Conti could not confirm that.

Mr Conti said his client was anxious to have a court hearing, which would offer him a chance to explain his wife’s disappearance to a judge.

The Irish consulate in Rome confirmed they were aware of the case, but said that since the man is a German citizen, the Irish Embassy is not currently involved in any aspect of the court proceedings.