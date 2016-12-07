Dublin judge revokes order freezing Khodorkovsky assets

A freezing order on almost €100 million belonging to the Russian former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky has been revoked by the District Court.

The former billionaire has said he will use a substantial amount of the money to compaign against the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Judge Timothy Lucey said he had not been shown that there were reasonable grounds for maintaining the order. The money has been frozen, on the order of the court following requests from the Garda, since March 2011.

A second large fund also frozen in similar circumstances may also now be released, the court heard.

The size of this fund was not disclosed but was described as substantial and is controlled by the same trust services firm as the one holding funds for Mr Khodorkovsky.

Sean Gillane SC, for Saffrey Champness, of Jersey, asked the judge that his ruling should also apply to the money owned by this second trust. The beneficial ownership of this fund was not disclosed.

The court was told gardaí would now consider the ruling made in relation to Mr Khodorkovsky’s trust insofar as it affected the second trust.

Richest men

Mr Khodorkovsky was formerly the majority shareholder of Russia’s first privatised oil firm, Yukos, and was once one of the richest men in Russia.

He is now one of the world’s foremost critics of the Russian president and has said a large proportion of the frozen funds, if unfrozen, would be used to finance his Open Russia organisation, which campaigns for the rule of law in Russia.

The 53-year-old businessman, who now lives in London, contested the ongoing freeze orders on the money issued under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The Act provides for 28-day freezing orders to be issued on a summary basis by the District Courts on the application of gardaí when they swear they have reasonable grounds for suspecting that money is linked to crime, and that they are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Judge Lucey said he had to decide the case on the basis of the evidence put before him and that there had been a lack of engagement shown by gardaí in relation to the whole process.

While there was evidence that an investigation was ongoing, he was not satisfied that the funds, if released, would produce a money-laundering transaction.

Mr Khodorkovsky clashed with Mr Putin in 2003.

Embezzlement

He was arrested that same year and two years’ later found guilty of tax offences linked to Yukos. He was again convicted in 2009 for embezzlement and theft, again in realtion to Yukos.

The funds were frozen by the Irish courts in 2011, after an Irish-based funds custodian learned they were owned ultimately by the Russian businessman, and notified the Garda.

Mr Khodorkovsky had the remainder of his sentence pardoned by Mr Putin in 2013, following negotiations with the German Government on behalf of the EU. He moved to Switzerland, and more recently the UK.

Other jurisdictions have refused to extradite former Yukos executives to Russia on the grounds they would not receive a fair trial, and the convictions of Mr Khodorkovsky have been widely condemned as being politically motivated. Mr Khodorkovsky pleaded innocent to all charges.

Michael McDowell SC, for the Garda, told a four-day hearing last month that gardaí were conducting an ongoing investigation into the source of the €100 million and that they had been in contact with the Russian investigating authorities. He said members of the force had travelled to Moscow as part of the investigation.

Remy Farrell SC, for Mr Khodorkovsky, told Judge Lucey t his client said the money came from Yukos dividend and and share buyback payments in 2003 that went into an offshore shareholder structure and into funds controlled by trusts. He said there was no real prospect of Ireland seeking to prosecute his client and that if it did so it would be the “pariah” of Europe.

Mr Khodorkovsky said the Yukos transactions in 2003 led to $2 billion being transferred into offshore trusts, with further payments occurring after that. The court heard there were seven trusts linked to seven unnamed former Yukos shareholders.

Judge Lucey noted that Mr Khodorkovsky had been granted asylum in the UK and could not be extradited to Russia, where there are now warrants extant in relation to charges of murder and attempted murder.