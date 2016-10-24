Drunk driver jailed over death of boy has sentence cut

A drunk driver jailed for the death of a four-year-old boy has had 18 months cut from his jail term following an appeal.

Finbarr O’Rourke (41), of Laurel Drive, Portlaoise, Co Laois, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Ciarán Treacy (4) at Ballymorris, Portarlington on April 17th, 2014. Ciarán’s mother Gillian was also severely injured as a result of the incident.

Judge Keenan Johnson sentenced O’Rourke to 7½ years in prison at Portlaoise Circuit Criminal Court on November 3rd, 2015.

O’Rourke brought a sentence appeal last week and in the Court of Appeal on Monday morning, he was resentenced to eight years imprisonment with the final two suspended.

Mr Justice Alan Mahon said the period of suspension was primarily intended as a recognition of O’Rourke’s “genuine remorse”, his plea of guilty and to incentivise rehabilitation.

More to follow.