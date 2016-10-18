Drugs worth over €4m seized by Revenue Commissioners

Drugs estimated to be worth more than €4 million have been seized by the Revenue Commissioners.

The seizure occurred on Sunday following routine profiling by Revenue’s national profiling centre as part of an operation targeting the illegal importation, sale and supply of drugs.

A vehicle importing plant machinery was flagged by Revenue for further investigation by local customs officials in the Border Midlands West Region.

Revenue then seized a significant quantity of controlled drugs, including approximately 60kg of herbal cannabis, 33kg of cocaine, 2.2kg of MDMA and more than 72,000 ecstasy tablets in a follow-up search.

A Garda spokesman could not say whether there were any arrests in relation to the seizure, but Revenue added that “investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution and no further details are available at this time”.