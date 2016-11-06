Drugs worth €320,000 seized during search of Dublin house
Cannabis herb and cocaine seized during planned search in Ballyfermot on Saturday
Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times
Gardaí have seized 2.5 kilos of cocaine and approximately 7 kilos of cannabis herb during the planned search of a house in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin on Saturday morning.
The drugs have a combined street value of €320,000.
N o arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.