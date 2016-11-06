Drugs worth €320,000 seized during search of Dublin house

Cannabis herb and cocaine seized during planned search in Ballyfermot on Saturday

Photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Gardaí have seized 2.5 kilos of cocaine and approximately 7 kilos of cannabis herb during the planned search of a house in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin on Saturday morning.

The drugs have a combined street value of €320,000.

N o arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.