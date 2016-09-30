Drugs valued by gardaí at €1.2m seized in Tipperary raids

Four people have been arrested and drugs worth an estimated €1.2 million have been seized in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí said 26 locations were searched across the Tipperary division over the past four days as part of Operation Overwatch.

Durign the operation, three cannabis grow houses were raided.

On Sunday, a grow house was located in Ballykisteen and drugs to the value of €7000 were seized. A 26-year-old man was arrested, released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

On Tuesday, a cannabis grow house was located in Nenagh and drugs to the value of €20,00 were seized. A 43-year-old man who was arrested has been remanded on bail to appear at Nenagh District Court on October 14th.

Meanwhile, cannabis worth an estimated €1.1 million was discovered at what gardaí described as a “sophisticated” grow house in Hollyford on Thursday.

Two men in their 40s were arrested. They are being held at Thurles and Templemore Garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.