Drivers can now be tested for drugs at roadside checkpoints

Only weeks after it emerged that Garda drink driving breath tests were inflated by 100 per cent, gardaí announce a new roadside drug test for drivers.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said the new garda powers meant officers could test motorists for both alcohol and drugs at checkpoints on the State’s roads.

The drug test involves analysing the driver’s saliva for cannabis, cocaine, opiates including heroin and morphine and benzodiazepines, which includes valium.

A garda statement said the Medical Bureau for Road Safety (MBRS) found 24 per cent of the 3,020 blood specimens it received last year were positive for drugs other than alcohol. Cannabis was the most common drug found followed by benzodiazepines.

Of the tests that were positive for drugs, 91 per cent were male drivers and the majority were aged between 17 and 44-years-old.

Mr Ross said driving under the influence of drugs had been an offence in the State since 1961.

“It is estimated that drug driving is a factor in approximately one in 10 fatal crashes,” he said.

“The introduction of preliminary drug testing now strengthens the ability of the Gardaí to tackle the problem.”

Mr Ross said the new testing devices were one way to tackle the increasing number of road deaths this year, which have already reached 48.

Assistant commissioner Michael Finn said while the drug test would take longer to carry out than an alcohol test, it was an easier test to conduct with results revealed within minutes.

“There will be 86 drug screening devices located in Garda stations nationally and 50 more available for use at the roadside.” he said.

Prof Denis Cusack, director of the MBRS, said if a driver tests positive for cannabis, cocaine or heroin, they could be prosecuted for drug driving even if their driving is not impaired.

“It is against the law to drive under the influence of drugs, including prescribed drugs, where your driving is impaired to such an extent that you don’t have proper control of the vehicle,” he said.

“Drivers with medical conditions should continue to take their prescribed medications in accordance with healthcare advice and medical fitness-to-drive guidelines.

“If you are taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines under the advice of your doctor or pharmacist, and so long as those medicines don’t impair your driving, you have nothing to be concerned about.”

Moyagh Murdock, chief executive of the Road Safety Authority, said people driving under the influence of drugs had poor awareness and often overestimated their abilities.

“Our own research shows that many drug drivers incorrectly believe that certain drugs make them better drivers and imagine themselves at low risk of collision,” she said.

Penalties for a drug driving conviction include:

-a minimum of one-year driving disqualification if found to be above the legal threshold for cocaine, cannabis or heroin

-a minimum of four years of being disqualified from driving if you are found to have drugs in your body and are impaired to an extent that you do not have proper control of the vehicle

- Up to €5,000 fine

- Up to six months in prison