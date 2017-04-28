Driver found guilty of teenager’s manslaughter

A man who drove into the path of an oncoming car, killing a teenager and injuring the teenager’s brother, in Co Offaly in 2015 has been found guilty of manslaughter and assault at Tullamore Circuit Court.

Dariusz Alchimionek (43), of Barrow Way, Spa Street, Portarlington, Co Laois, had denied the manslaughter of John Gorman (19) and assault causing harm to Adam Gorman - who was 16 at the time of the collision - at Ballycrystal, Geashill, on December 29th, 2015.

However, on Friday a jury returned a guilty verdict on both counts after two hours and 50 minutes of deliberation.

The jury had been informed that three verdicts were open to them: not guilty, guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mr Gorman’s parents, James and Ann Gorman, hugged and cheered as the verdicts were read out.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Mr Gorman said he had twice written to the DPP requesting an original recommended charge of dangerous driving causing death be changed to manslaughter.

“We are just absolutely thrilled with the outcome,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who stuck by us and supported us: family, friends, everyone,” Ms Gorman said.

Prosecution case

Earlier in the day, Tara Burns SC, for the prosecution, told the court that the accused had suddenly crossed the road into the path of an oncoming car driven by John Gorman, “leaving them [the brothers] with no possibility of avoiding this car”.

She said John died at the scene and his brother suffered significant injuries as a result of the collision.

Consultant forensic psychiatrist at the Central Mental Hospital Dr Stephen Monks said he was of the opinion that the accused was suffering from schizophrenia.

Records and interviews indicated Mr Alchimionek had become convinced that Isis was about to invade Europe and a third World War was about to begin.

The court heard that on the day of the crash Mr Alchimionek had gone for a drive in order to think.

However, while driving he became convinced that a Mercedes containing terrorists was following him and intended to capture, torture and behead him.

Judge Keenan Johnson asked Dr Monks if he believed that, at the time of the incident, Mr Alchimionek “didn’t know what he was doing, that he didn’t know it was wrong, that he could refrain from doing it”.

Dr Monks agreed that this statement reflected his view.

After the jury delivered their verdict, the judge remanded the accused in custody for sentencing on October 3rd.