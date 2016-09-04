Driver arrested after female pedestrian killed in Dublin

A man has been arrested after the car he was driving killed an elderly female pedestrian on the Navan Road in Cabra, Dublin.

The incident happened at about 8.15am on Sunday near the Maxol petrol station between Mary Help of Christians church and the Navan Road/Nephin Road junction.

The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital where she later died.

The 39-year-old man was taken to Finglas Garda station where he was questioned before being released. A Garda spokesman said a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The road is closed in both directions for a technical examination and there are diversions at the Nephin Road and Kinvarna Avenue junctions with the Navan Road. Motorist are also to be advised that there are road works on Blackhorse Avenue and this should not be used as an alternative route.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Cabra Garda station on 01 6667400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.