Dissident gang suspected in theft of champion greyhound

A criminal gang with possible dissident republican links are believed to be behind the theft of one of the country’s top greyhounds.

Gardaí are investigating after Clares Rocket, tipped as a favourite for the 2017 English Derby, with a prize of upwards €300,000, was stolen from Riverside Kennels, owned by respected Tipperary trainer Graham Holland, at Athassel Abbey, in Golden.

Gardaí said Clares Rocket, aged 2½ years, was stolen between 6pm last Sunday, and 10am, last Monday.

Industry insiders are questioning reports that the dog’s potential stud value was worth an estimated €1 million. One source explained that retired champion dog owners can charge between €800-€1,500 for starter covering fees. “This dog would most likely have started off at around €1,000,” the source said.

Clares Rocket, like all competition dogs, would have been tagged and microchipped, which may help determine the dog’s whereabouts.

A Garda source said investigating officers were following “several lines of inquiry”, which included one possible theory that dissident republican criminals may have been involved. “It can’t be ruled out. This is a shakedown; it’s what they do.”

It’s unknown if any ransom demand has been made.

“It’s the Shergar of greyhound racing, that’s what it is,” said a source. “They just went in and took him. Luckily enough they didn’t meet anyone in the kennels.”

Gardaí are conducting house-to-house inquiries in Golden.

A local, Timmy Ryan, said: “Mr Holland is a fantastic greyhound trainer. He has won a lot of cups this year. He’s a nice man and a good neighbour. No one knows who took the dog but there’s been a lot of talk about it.”

Clares Rocket, which has won €53,000 in prize money, is a previous winner of the Champion Stakes and Produce Stakes.

A Limerick syndicate, which owns the dog, could not be reached for comment.