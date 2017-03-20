Derry man for retrial over alleged role at Syrian rebel camp

A Derry man is to face a retrial charged with attending a rebel training camp in Syria.

Last month, Eamon Bradley was found not guilty of possessing grenades with the intent to endanger life in connection with his time in the Middle East war zone.

The jury in Derry Crown Court was unable to return a verdict on three counts linked to allegations he attended a training camp and received instructions on the use of AK47 assault rifles, two other firearms and a grenade.

Three charges

After reviewing the outcome of the trial, Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has decided Mr Bradley (28), from the Coshquin area of Derry, will face another trial on those three charges.

The original trial was the first case of its type taken in Northern Ireland.

Mr Bradley was alleged to have been involved with a Syrian rebel group opposed to the government of President Bashar Assad and Islamic State.

The prosecution case was based on interviews he gave to police after he was arrested in Northern Ireland over images of him apparently posing with guns posted on social media.

A new trial date is due to be set when the judge and lawyers reconvene on April 3rd.

Press Association