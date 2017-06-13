Denis O’Brien to appeal court ruling over Dáil comments

Businessman Denis O’Brien has lodged an appeal in the case he took against the Dáil, the Dáil Committee on Procedures and Privileges, and the State.

In dismissing the case earlier this year in the High Court, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh said what Mr O’Brien had sought was prohibited by the separation of powers under the Constitution, was “very far-reaching”, and would have a “chilling effect” on parliamentary speech into the future if it had been successful.

Papers lodged with the courts indicate he is taking his case to the Court of Appeal. He is currently awaiting a ruling on whether he will have to foot all of the legal costs of the seven-day hearing before the High Court.

Mr O’Brien complained of comments made in the Dáil by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty about matters to do with his banking affairs, publication of which had been prevented by a High Court order granted to him earlier against RTÉ.

The businessman also complained about how the Dáil Committee on Procedures and Privileges, which oversees the rules of the Dáil, dealt with his complaint about what the deputies had done.

In her judgment, Ms Ní Raifeartaigh said that irrespective of the court proceedings or how damaging what Ms Murphy and Ms Doherty said was, Article 15 of the Constitution conferred immunity from legal proceedings both on “utterances” made in the Dáil and on the member who makes them.

The courts “simply do not have a role in policing parliamentary utterances” except perhaps in some exceptional and limited circumstances, the nature of which were “hard to envisage”. The case brought by Mr O’Brien could not be regarded as exceptional, she said.

She took this view with her “eyes wide open” to the fact that what the TDs said rendered Mr O’Brien’s case against RTÉ, concerning disclosure of his banking relationship with IBRC, “almost entirely” pointless.

In his action, Mr O’Brien alleged that Ms Murphy and Mr Doherty “clearly disregarded” the constitutional separation of powers between parliament and the courts when they respectively made statements in the Dáil in May and June 2015.

The statements, made after Mr O’Brien took proceedings against RTÉ in April 2015 to stop it publishing details of his banking relationship with State-owned IBRC, amounted to “unwarranted interference” in the judicial domain, he claimed.

The respondents argued the courts could not intervene as a result of “absolute immunity” conferred by Article 15 on utterances in the Dáil.

Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said damage was undoubtedly done to Mr O’Brien: the information appeared to have been released on the floor of the House in a “deliberate and considered” manner and was “far from an accidental slip of the tongue”.

In coming to her decision the judge had, amongst other matters, considered the High Court’s finding in a case taken by former Rehab boss, Angela Kerins, against the Dáil Committee on Public Accounts.

Ms Kerins lost that action, which was heard before a three-judge Divisional Court of the High Court, but did not have to bear the burden of all the costs involved.

Ms Kerins sought damages over the committee’s conduct of hearings concerning public money paid to the Rehab group.

The court ruled the Constitution prohibits the courts from intervening in relation to utterances made at Oireachtas committee hearings.

Ms Kerins is currently appealing the decision. The State is appealing the court’s decision to grant her most of her costs.