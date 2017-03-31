Denis O’Brien loses High Court action over bank affairs

Businessman Denis O’Brien has lost his High Court action over statements made by two TDs in the Dáil about his banking affairs.

Ms Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh today dismissed the businessman’s action against the Clerk of the Dáil and the State after upholding the respondents core argument - the Constitution prohibits the courts intervening over “utterances” in either House of the Oireachtas.

Article 15.13 of the Constitution states members of the Oireachtas are not amenable to any court or authority other than the Houses themselves for “utterances” in the Houses.

The respondents argued that confers absolute immunity over what is said in the Oireachtas. They also argued, if Mr O’Brien won, that would greatly restrict Dáil speech into the future.

In her judgment, the judge said the case raised important issues concerning the mutual respect the courts and Oireachtas accord to each other under the Constitution and for the separation of powers between the branches of government.

It had wide implications, she also said.

The court was being asked to examine parliamentary utterances in a manner that would have “a chilling effect on speech more generally”, she said. The court “should not be involved in doing anything of that kind”.

What Mr O’Brien was seeking would have “very far-reaching” effects, she said.

The courts “simply do not have a role in policing parliamentary utterances” except perhaps in grave exceptional circumstances of which this case was not one, she said.

Private information

While there may be a need to establish a body to examine how parliamentarians might discuss matters concerning private information that are before the courts, she also said. The courts could not however intervene.

The case ran for almost seven days before concluding last December. Legal costs are expected to exceed €1m and liability for those will be decided after the sides have considered the judgment.

Mr O’Brien was not in court today. Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, one of the TDs who made the statements, was in court.

Ms Justice Ni Raifeartaigh had deferred her judgment until after the High Court ruled on the separate case of former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins, brought over the conduct of two Dáil Public Account Committee hearings in 2014 concerning payments of public monies to Rehab.

A three-judge High Court earlier this year dismissed Ms Kerins’ case, which raised some similar issues relating to the privilege attached to “utterances” in the Oireachtas.

In his action, Mr O’Brien alleged Deputy Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty “clearly disregarded” the constitutional separation of powers between parliament and the courts when they respectively made statements in the Dáil in May and June 2015.

He claimed the statements, made when he had ongoing High Court proceedings against RTÉ seeking to restrain it publishing details of his banking relationship with State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, amounted to “unwarranted interference” in the judicial domain.

He also argued the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privileges (CPP), which rejected his complaints over the statements, failed to “properly police” the TDs over their statements.

Censure

Mr O’Brien, the sole witness in the case, told the judge he wanted the court to censure both TDs over their statements and to lay down a line beyond which Dáil deputies cannot go.

Both TDs acted “recklessly and maliciously”, he hoped this would never happen again and his case “will change things for the future”, he said.

In her judgment, the judge held she was not persuaded the utterances of the TDs had in effect decided Mr O’Brien’s High Court injunctions proceedings. The TDs actions did not seek to direct the courts how to decide the case, she said.

However, the use of parliamentary speech did have a substantial effect on the proceedings, she said.

She said it has always been clear while courts and Oireachtas have their respective functions, tensions can arise as result of parliamentary speech. The release of confidential information that is subject of a court order creates particular difficulties, she said.

Once released into the public arena, the information can never again be privatised and that meant the tension reached an “acute point”.

The issue was whether that was breaking point that allowed for the courts to intervene.

It was “inconceivable” that Article 15 did not confer protection on the utterances and the privilege conferred by Article 15 “must fall” on the utterances, she ruled.

Given the importance of the core value being protected, the freedom of parliamentary speech, she held Article 15 was intended to ensure protection and preservation of that freedom.

Banking information

She also said the release of the banking information appeared to have been done in a “deliberate” manner and the court had its eyes “wide open” to that.

However frustrating Mr O’Brien found those utterances in circumstances when he had a court order protecting the confidentiality of his information, this matter was not such a “grave threat” to the constitutional order the court could intervene, even if such an exceptional power existed, she said.

She also said Mr O’Brien had not come before a Dáil committee in relation to the utterances and insofar as a Dáil Committee had rejected his complaint over the TDs statements, it was dealing with a complaint against members of the House and that did not touch on his personal rights.

She held the Committee’s proceedings were non-justiciable and the court also could not intervene in that matter.