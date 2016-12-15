Demote gardaí who obstruct whistleblowers, says committee

New measures so that Gardaí who interfere with or obstruct whistleblower claims can be demoted or fired have been recommended by an Oireachtas committee.

The Joint Committee on Justice and Equality has also recommended that the law underpinning the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission should be updated to allow it function more effectively.

Minor complaints that constitute about 20 per cent of matters dealt with by the commission could be dealt with more effectively by the Gardaí themselves.

The committee’s new report on Garda Oversight and Accountability also said the Policing Authority remit should be expanded to include the Garda Commissioner’s office.

The report also urges that the Garda Inspectorate should be allowed make unannounced visits to Garda stations.