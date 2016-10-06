Delays on green line Luas after passenger removed by gardaí

There were delays of up to 20 minutes on the Luas green line on Thursday morning after a disruptive passenger was removed from the tram at Beechwood Luas stop shortly after 7am.

The tram was forced to stop at Beechwood in Ranelagh after a Luas staff member requested Garda assistance in removing a man who was filming members of staff.

The man had also been caught filming staff members on his phone by the same Luas ticket inspector on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for Luas operator, Transdev.

The ticket inspector called gardaí at 7.05am on Thursday after the man refused to stop filming staff members on his phone. He also attempted to knock the leap card reader out of the ticket inspector’s hand, according to spokeswoman.

Under the Luas byelaws, passengers may not “use any camera or video recorder or any form of equipment for recording sound or images so as to interfere with any other person”.

The man was escorted from the tram at Beechwood station leaving rush-hour trams operating with a 15-20 minute delay on Thursday morning.