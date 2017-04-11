Decapitated body found in shallow grave in search for rapist

Gardaí searching for the body of convicted rapist James Nolan have discovered a human torso buried in a shallow grave at a site in Finglas, Co Dublin.

Nolan, from Fairlawn Road in Finglas, was 46-years-old when he was last seen at the Wellmount Clinic in Finglas on November 30th, 2010, where he collected methadone.

A dismembered arm found washed up on Dollymount Beach on February 8th, 2011, was confirmed to be Nolan’s following DNA analysis. Since that discovery, an investigation has been under way to determine the circumstances of his death and the location of his body.

It is understood a suspect, who died recently in tragic circumstances, wrote a letter to members of Nolan’s family before his death in which he admitted murdering Nolan and burying his body in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas.

While detectives would not comment publicly on the source of the information that led them to the site, Supt William Carolan of Blanchardstown Garda station said the force was “satisfied as to the credence of the information”.

“Clearly we were satisfied as to the credence of the information to put substantial resources into the operation, and that information has now been verified by the discovery of this torso,” he said.

Cadaver dogs

Specialist Garda search teams including cadaver dogs, which are trained to locate human remains, have been searching the site since April 1st. Gardaí have also employed the services of a forensic archaeologist who is guiding the operation.

Supt Carolan said the body found was “mainly intact” but dismembered and decapitated. It was buried about one foot below the surface and found at 1pm on Monday. DNA analysis will be required to confirm the remains are to Nolan’s.

The dig was stopped immediately and gardaí requested the services of State pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy who arrived at the scene and carried out an examination. The torso was then taken to the State mortuary in Whitehall for a postmortem.

The dig at the site, which is substantial in size and masked by dense scrub and undergrowth, has recommenced and will continue until the entire area of interest has been fully investigated.

“We have about 50 per cent of the site fully searched,” said Supt Carolan. “When we finish, the search will be stood down. No other areas of interest have been identified.” The search is expected to last approximately ten more days.

Severed arm

Nolan’s family was informed of Monday’s development and a Garda family liaison officer has remained in contact. Detectives at Clontarf Garda station investigating a severed arm found on Dollymount Beach have also been notified.

Before he disappeared, Nolan had been released from Portlaoise Prison, having served time for burglary. Previously he was jailed for 14 years after being convicted of rape and false imprisonment.

At his inquest, State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy told Dublin Coroner’s Court that his arm had been “cleanly” severed post-death using a very sharp knife, and tattoos had been cut from the skin to prevent his identification.