Deaths of Sinéad Higgins and son indicate murder-suicide - police

UK police have said the deaths of Sinéad Higgins and her seven-year-old son Oisín O’Driscoll are consistent with a murder-suicide.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of a postmortem, particularly toxicology tests, which commenced on Friday.

The bodies of Ms Higgins (37) and her son were discovered at an address at The Fairway, Ruislip, in London on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised by a third party who informed police of their concerns in relation to the welfare of the mother and son.

Ms Higgins is originally from west Mayo.

‘Nobody else sought’

In a statement on Friday, the Homicide and Major Crime Command said: “Following the postmortem examinations, detectives are satisfied that the deaths are consistent with a murder and a suicide.

“At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the two deaths.”

Postmortem examinations were undertaken at Uxbridge Mortuary. The cause of deaths is as yet inconclusive.

On Thursday, Det Insp Dave Bolton said: “The investigation is at a very early stage, but inquiries so far lead us to believe there is a likelihood that the tragic events that led to the deaths do not involve a third party.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information to come and speak with us.”

In a statement, Aghagower Parish in Westport, Co Mayo, said no funeral arrangements had yet been made.

– Anyone affected by the issues raised in this story can contact the Samaritans on 116123, Aware on 1800-804848 or Childline on 1800-666666