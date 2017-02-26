Death of man (90) in Co Waterford investigated by gardaí

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man (90) at a house in Co Waterford.

Officers were called to a house at Ballysaggart, Lismore on Saturday evening where the man was pronounced dead .

His body is still at the scene which has been preserved for technical examination.

Gardai in Dungarvan have notified the State pathologist and are seeking assistance from the Garda Tecnhical Bureau.

They are awaiting postmortem results before deciding how the investigaton will proceed.