Daly criticises Garda Commissioner over whistleblowers

Independent TD Clare Daly says there is a “huge gulf” between the public statements of Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan on the protection of whistleblowers and the reality on the ground.

Reiterating her call for the Commissioner to resign, she said: “I know for a fact that people who have come forward on the watch of Commissioner O’Sullivan and made protected disclosures have had no contact from her at all in relation to their claims and that people in their stations who bullied and intimidated them have been included on the promotions list while they are out sick from work - isolated, harassed, on very low pay.

“The reality for those people is the complete and utter polar opposite of what the Commissioner has said.”

The Independent TD was responding to allegations of a concerted campaign within An Garda Síochána to discredit a whistleblower which have been made by two other members of the force.

It is understood that of the two Garda officers who have now come forward, one has said he took an active part in targeting the whistleblower because he had been ordered to do so.

Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald has confirmed that disclosures have been made to her under whistleblower provisions in recent days.

It is alleged efforts were made to monitor the whistleblower, including his activity in the Garda’s PULSE database and to discredit him by negatively briefing journalists and politician and that intelligence about him was gathered.

The veracity of the claims, made last week, has yet to be tested.

“In essence what is being said is that there was a deliberate, organised campaign to, in essence, annihilate a whistleblower. The word came down from the top that this person had to be crushed,” Ms Daly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There is a huge gulf between what the Commissioner is saying in public in support of whistleblowers and what’s going on behind the scenes.”

She noted the O’Higgins Report “gave evidence of that gulf between the statements and the reality”, and recalled “once the O’Higgins report was published myself and Deputy Mick Wallace publicly called for the Commissioner to go.

“I think that is even more the case now .”

She said she didn’t see the need for another inquiry, asking: “What more information does the Government need before it is going to take action? I think the Commissioner should go and if the Government don’t deal with this the Minister is going to find herself joining her pretty quickly.”

Earlier, the president of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) Antoinette Cunningham questioned the effectiveness of the new whistleblowing legislation.

She said it was regrettable that the systems in place were not providing security and reassurance for people to make protected disclosures.

“Whatever systems are in place within the organisation do not seem to be standing up, they do not seem to be providing the security and reassurance to people that they can make protected disclosures in a safe, secure environment.”

She said: “AGSI have long expressed our concerns about the internal policies within the gardaí, particularly when we are told that one of the confidential recipients we can make confidential disclosures to is GSOC.

“GSOC investigate gardaí for other matters relating to discipline and on the other hand they’re supposed to be a confidential recipient.

“To us there is a very clear conflict of interest here. We’ve long expressed that view internally and externally about whistleblowing in the Garda Síochana and those are the kinds of things that incite lack of confidence in our membership.”