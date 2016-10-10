Dalkey property dispute to be admitted to Commercial Court

A dispute over a receiver’s efforts to sell a number of properties in Dalkey, including the Tramyard cafe and restaurant, has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court.

Receiver Ken Fennell, who was appointed over the Castle Street properties in February 2015, wants the Commercial Court to deal with the dispute involving Tramyard operator David Coulson so the properties can be sold.

Mr Coulson has brought his own proceedings against Mr Fennell and Arkleton Ltd (in receivership) seeking a declaration he has a valid and operative lease/tenancy and an order preventing the defendants taking possession of the premises.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern agreed to admit both cases to the commercial list despite objections on behalf of Mr Coulson because of alleged delay. Rossa Fanning SC, for Mr Fennell, said it was in both parties interests the matter be dealt with quickly. Mr Fennell put the properties up for sale by public tender but no tender was submitted. This might have had something to do with Mr Coulson saying he is entitled to be on the premises as a tenant, counsel said.