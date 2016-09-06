Cyclist dies in traffic collision in Dublin’s inner city

A female cyclist in her early 30s has died following a collision in Dublin’s north inner city on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 10.55am on Seville Place in the north inner city, gardaí said.

The woman collided with a truck near the bridge at the junction between Sheriff Street and Seville Place, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck has been taken to Beaumont Hospital as a precaution. There is traffic disruption near the quays as the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí have asked any withnesses to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.