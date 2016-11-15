Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Westmeath

A cyclist in his 70s has become the latest road crash victim, losing his life in a collision this afternoon in Co Westmeath.The man was cycling on the N52 just north of Mullingar when he was hit by a car at about 3.45pm.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, Co Offaly. A postmortem was due to take place at the hospital tomorrow.

The crash scene was about four miles (6.4km) north of Mullingar. It has been closed since the collision occurred. Gardaí said the road was being examined by its crash scene investigators, adding that the road was expected to remain closed overnight while the examination continued.

The driver of the car involved in the fatal crash, a woman in her 70s, was uninjured.

The death brings to 165 the number of people who have lost their lives on the Republic’s roads this year, an increase of 32 on the corresponding period last year.

Of those who have been killed, 10 were cyclists, 29 pedestrians, 72 drivers, 35 vehicle passengers, 18 motorcyclists and one pillion passenger.

Gardaí in Mullingar are investigating the latest fatal crash and have urged anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have witnessed the collision, to contact them on 044-9384000.