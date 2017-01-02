Crashed car found with empty vodka bottle in front seat

Gardaí in Tralee, Co Kerry, are appealing for information on a crash on New Year’s Eve near the village of Ardfert in which the allegedly drunk driver abandoned the vehicle.

The driver who was the only person in the car had fled the scene, leaving an empty bottle of vodka in the driver’s side by the time gardaí from Tralee arrived shortly before 11 pm on Saturday night, they said.

Witnesses at the scene told them the driver, a male, appeared highly intoxicated.

Gardaí have impounded the 14-year-old vehicle on suspicion it was uninsured. While they have identified the car’s owner, they do not believe the registered owner was driving it at the time.

Photographs posted by the Garda Southern Divison on Facebook show the car, a Renault Scenic abandoned after apparently colliding with a wall. An empty bottle of vodka is shown on the driver’s side.

Nobody was reported injured in the crash.

“The attached photos tell their own story,” the Garda said, appealing for anyone with information to contact Tralee garda station at (066) 7102300.

The appeal and images were posted as part of the high profile Garda road traffic Never Drink and Drive Campaign.