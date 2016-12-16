Youth faces Central Criminal Court trial over rape of girl (14)

A 15-year-old youth has appeared at Dublin Children’s Court charged with raping a girl in a park earlier this year.

The teenager, who was 14 at the time of the incident, was charged with the rape of the girl (14) under the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1981 after being arrested on Friday by arrangement at a south Dublin Garda station.

Judge John O’Connor was told that, in the presence of his mother, the teenager “was cautioned and the arrest was explained to him in ordinary language at which he confirmed he understood”. The youth said “no comment” in response to the charge. He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

A detective told the court a file had been submitted to the Garda juvenile diversion office and the Director of Public Prosecutions, who directed that the case go forward on indictment. This means the youth will be tried before a judge and jury at the Central Criminal Court.

There was no objection to bail but the judge granted a request from gardaí to impose bail conditions on the teenager.

This included his obeying a 10pm to 7am curfew and not having contact directly or indirectly with witnesses or the girl – including calls, texts, internet contact or through others.

The teenager nodded when the judge asked if he understood. He was released on bail and ordered to appear in court again in January.