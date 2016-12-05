Two men plead guilty to possessing firearm and ammunition

Two Dublin men have pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Conor Hughes (38) and Darren Fox (26) were arrested in the early hours of Halloween morning last year by members of the Special Detective Unit investigating dissident republican activity in Co Limerick.

Hughes, of Goatstown Close, Goatstown, Dublin and Fox, of Coolevin, Ballybrack, Dublin, both pleaded guilty on Monday to the unlawful possession of a Winchester 12-gauge, sawn-off, double -barrel, side-by-side shotgun and two 12-gauge shotgun cartridges at Kyletaun, Rathkeale, Co Limerick, on October 31st, 2015.

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, presiding, with Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Judge James Faughnan, remanded both men on continuing bail until January 23rd, when they will be sentenced.