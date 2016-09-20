Trial of boy charged over Jobstown water protest continues

The trial is continuing of a 17-year-old boy accused of false imprisonment of former tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser during the Jobstown protest.

The boy is accused of falsely imprisoning the former Labour leader and her political adviser Karen O’Connell during an anti-water charge protest at the Fortunestown Road in Jobstown in Tallaght, Dublin, on November 15th, 2014. He was aged 15 at the time and has pleaded not guilty.

Ms Burton, the former and minister for social protection, had been attending a graduation event at the An Cosan education centre.

It is alleged trouble broke out when Ms Burton and her entourage were trapped in cars for about three hours after they were surrounded by protesters. It is the prosecution’s case that the teenager was using a mobile phone to photograph and film them and was shouting at them before that.

Prosecution barrister Tony McGillicuddy has said that the prosecution’s case is that the two women were detained by the actions of the teenage defendant in conjunction with actions of others.

On Monday Ms Burton and Ms O’Connell gave evidence and said they were frightened and did not think they it was safe to get out of a car. They alleged that vulgar abuse was being shouted at them and the Ms Burton said the teenager was present.

The court also heard that the crowd was pushing at them when they were transferred to a Garda vehicle. Ms Burton’s shoe came off and she said nearly lost her footing as she ran and then flung her self in to the back of the vehicle.

They were surrounded by gardaí, who were surrounded by protesters, Ms Burton said.

The court heard that the Garda vehicle was also surrounded and both Ms Burton and Ms O’Connell filmed some of the people around her car.

The trial resumed before Judge John King at the Dublin Children’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Protesters condemning the trial returned for a second day and waited outside the courthouse in Smithfield. More to follow.