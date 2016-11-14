Trial date fixed for Regency Hotel shooting accused

Patrick Hutch Jnr, accused of the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin last February, will face trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court in January 2018.

David Byrne (34) from Crumlin in Dublin was shot dead during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel on February 5th by a gang of heavily armed raiders.

In May, Patrick Hutch (24) of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, was charged with the murder of Mr Byrne.

Later, he was further charged with possessing three AK47 assault rifles in connection with the fatal shooting.

The two newer charges, under the Firearms Act, allege that he unlawfully possessed three 7.62 X 39mm assault rifles and had them with intent to endanger life at the Regency Hotel on February 5th last.

At Monday’s brief hearing, Michael O’Higgins SC, for Mr Hutch, told the court that his client was seeking a trial date in January 2018.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge Cormac Dunne, fixed a date of January 11th, 2018.

He added that he did not want to hear any criticism of backlog at the court, and he wanted to make it publicly clear that the date had nothing to do with the court and that an earlier date could be granted.

Mr O’Higgins said the defence was satisfied with a date in January 2018.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

Mr Hutch was remanded in custody until his trial date.