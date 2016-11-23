Trailer was adapted to conceal explosive device, court told

The trial of a Louth man accused of possessing explosives will hear evidence that a trailer was adapted to conceal an improvised explosive device, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Philip McKevitt (63) of Aghaboys, Mount Pleasant, Dundalk, Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to the possession of explosive substances at the same address on May 22nd, 2010.

Paul Greene SC opened the prosecution’s case on Wednesday.

He told the court that the allegation against Mr McKevitt concerns the possession of an improvised explosive device at his home at Aghaboys, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Mr Greene said the court will hear evidence that a surveillance operation was mounted by members of the Garda National Surveillance Unit and the Louth division of An Garda Síochána shortly after the middle of May 2010.

Surveillance

They suspected that an improvised explosive device which is sometimes referred to as a “vehicle explosive device” was being manufactured by members of an unlawful organisation at that location.

Mr Greene said the surveillance operation included surveillance of the accused’s address at Aghaboys and of a second man.

The barrister said that gardaí became aware of these operations and drove to Mr McKevitt’s house after 6pm on May 22nd, 2010.

The court heard that there was an outlying building which was being used as a work-shed on the property and it was built on two levels.

Counsel said the court will also hear evidence that Mr McKevitt let a man drive in through his gate after 6pm on May 22nd.

“Evidence will be given that at around 7pm gardaí entered the premises at Aghaboys,” said Mr Greene.

The court will hear that Mr McKevitt and the other man were then arrested.

“Other officers arrived and they were led by Det Sgt William Piper who had a warrant to search Mr McKevitt’s premises,” he said.

Mr Greene added that evidence will be heard that the two men in the shed were illegally in possession of various items which were for the purpose of constructing an “improvised explosive device”.

Gas cylinders

Counsel said the court will hear that an improvised trailer in the shed contained two gas cylinders and they had been adapted to cause an explosion.

“They had been placed under a pyramid-shaped awning. The evidence of Det Garda Shane Curran will be that the adapted trailer was constructed for providing a place to conceal and transport these modified gas containers by vehicle to the location,” he said.

Also found in the shed was 377 metres of wire which was to be used as “a command wire from the firing pack” to facilitate the detonation of the device, he said.

The court heard that cans of green spray paint were also found which when applied to the command wire minimised its detection.

Mr Greene said the court will hear that a Vauxhall Vectra car belonging to Mr McKevitt was parked in the yard and 52 bags of glucose were in the boot.

“This is a material used as an added fuel in the manufacture of explosives,” he said.

Mr Greene said the accused was taken to Drogheda Garda station following his arrest and there will be evidence in relation to his interviews.

“There will be evidence from a witness in respect of a DNA profile which was found on the right cylinder handle. You will also hear evidence of DNA samples in relation to movable objects like gloves,” he said.

Mr Greene said that the prosecution’s case is that the accused was in possession of unlawful materials.

The trial continues in front of Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, presiding, with Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin and Judge James Faughnan.