Louth man for trial on charge of directing IRA activities

A Louth man will stand trial on a charge of directing the IRA at the non-jury Special Criminal Court next year.

Séamus McGrane (60), Little Road, Domiskin, Co Louth, is charged with directing the activities of an unlawful organisation, the IRA, in respect of which a suppression order had been made, within the State between December 23rd, 2009, and May 13th, 2015, inclusive. He is also charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, the IRA, within the State between the same dates.

Presiding at the non-jury Special Criminal Court yesterday, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy fixed a trial date for Mr McGrane of October 3rd, 2017.