New submissions today in torture case involving ex-councillor

A court will hear further submissions today in the case of a former Sinn Féin councillor and his father, who pleaded guilty to torturing and threatening to kill a man.

Jonathan Dowdall (38) and his father, Patrick Dowdall (59), pleaded guilty to imprisoning and torturing Alexander Hurley at a house on the Navan Road in Dublin on January 15th, 2015. Both also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr Hurley.

The pair were originally due to be sentenced at a sitting of the Special Criminal Court on May 19th.

However, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy adjourned her decision so both parties could make submissions over the need to hear further evidence following a request from Michael Higgins SC, for Jonathan Dowdall.

A sentencing decision may be made today should the request for a further hearing prove unsuccessful.