Man found guilty of murdering friend in row over chihuahua

One man was convicted of murder and a second of manslaughter for killing a man with an axe during an argument over a pedigree chihuahua.

Wayne Cluskey (25) of Mooretown, Ratoath, Co Meath was found not guilty of murder, guilty of manslaughter for the killing of Christopher Nevin at Tailteann Road, Navan on November 19th, 2015.

Josh Turner (24), of the same address, was convicted Mr Nevin’s murder.

Angry scenes greeted the verdicts with the wife of the dead man, Lisa Nevin, hurling a plastic water bottle in the direction of the two accused, but instead hitting one of the defending junior barristers.

Gardaí removed Ms Nevin from the court as she shouted at Wayne Cluskey: “You brought in the axe.”

Outside the building, Mr Nevin’s family and friends stood shouting while gardaí kept the families of the convicted men inside.

The jury of nine men and three women reached both verdicts by 10 to two majorities after more than two days of deliberations.

Justice Patrick McCarthy thanked the jurors and told them they are exempt from jury duty for 10 years. He remanded Cluskey and Turner in custody until February 27th for a sentencing hearing.

Prosecuting counsel Michael O’Higgins SC said Mr Nevin’s family will make a statement on that date. Counsel for Wayne Cluskey asked for a prison governor’s report to be supplied.