Jobstown trial shown footage from Youtube, RTÉ and Garda camera

A detective inspector told the Jobstown trial on Wednesday he did not mention a particular teenager in his original statement as there were hundreds of people at the protest in Tallagh, Co Dublin.

The 17-year-old boy denies falsely imprisoning the former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her advisor Karen O’Connell in two garda cars during the demonstration at the Fortunestown Road, Jobstown in November 2014.

The hearing resumed for its third day at the Dublin Children’s Court where Judge John King was been shown footage of the Jobstown protest obtained from YouTube, RTÉ and a garda 4x4 which had been carrying the former Labour leader and her advisor.

Detective Inspector Derek Maguire told Judge King the boy – who was 15 at the time and who cannot be named because he is a minor – can be seen at various points in the footage.

At one stage he is holding a megaphone and at another he is standing in front of a garda jeep, which Joan Burton is in, as the public order unit try to clear the crowd.

He said the defendant appears to be clapping in another part of the footage and is gesturing to the crowd with arm movements.

In cross-examination with Giollaoisa Ó Lideadha SC, Det Inspector Maguire said he did not mention the teenage defendant in his original statement as there were hundreds of people around at the time.

He agreed that in parts of the footage some protesters were calling on the crowd to not throw things.

The court also heard the teenage defendant may have said into the megaphone at one stage: “Joany in your ivory tower – this is called people power.”

Det Inspector Maguire identified the teenager in front of Joan Burton as she walked from An Cosan to nearby St Thomas’s Church for the conclusion of the graduation. He accepted the teenager, who was holding a phone, was “backing up at this point”.

However, he disagreed that gardaí made an agreement with protesters to let them slow march a garda jeep carrying the Tánaiste away. He said they would not co-operate and “dictated” events.

On Tuesday, he had told the court it was like a “rugby maul” when he tried to escort the then Tánaiste and her advisor through a crowd of angry protesters.

The former Labour leader and Minister for Social Protection had been attending a graduation event at 11.30am at An Cosan adult education centre.

It is alleged trouble broke out and she and her entourage were trapped in cars surrounded by protesters for about three hours. She was struck with a water balloon, had abuse shouted at her and gave evidence that it was not safe to get out a garda cars surrounded by protesters.

Prosecution barrister Tony McGillicuddy has said the prosecution case is that the former Tánaiste and her advisor Ms O’Connell were detained by the actions of the teenage defendant in conjunction with the actions of others.

The trial continues.