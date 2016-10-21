Jobstown trial: Schoolboy found guilty of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton

A schoolboy has been found guilty of the false imprisonment of former Tánaiste Joan Burton during a water charges protest in Jobstown, Tallaght two years ago.

Judge John King gave his decision Friday.

The court has now adjourned and no sentence has been given yet.

The youth denied falsely imprisoning the former Labour Party leader and her advisor Karen O’Connell, who were allegedly trapped in two garda cars for three hours during a demonstration at the Fortunestown Road in Jobstown, Tallaght, on November 15th, 2014. He was aged 15 at the time.

The Dublin west TD had been at a graduation ceremony at An Cosan education centre when a water charges protest took place outside. She told the court earlier that she was frightened and did not think she had the alternative of being able to get out of Garda cars surrounded by people shouting abuse and banging on windows.

In closing submissions in the four-day trial, which saw daily protests outside the court from anti-water charge activists, the 17-year old’s legal team argued that the prosecution was a “recipe for totalitarianism”.

They also contended that it is not in accordance with Irish or European human rights laws and that the State had not made out a case to answer.

The boy’s barrister Giollaoisa Ó Lideadha SC told Judge King the case was “unprecedented” and is a “recipe for totalitarianism. If the charge of false imprisonment is not dismissed, that would amount to a failure to vindicate the constitutional rights of the accused, failure to uphold the right to fair trial, failure to uphold the obligation on the authorities not to abuse their powers and not to act arbitrarily or in a manner inconsistent with basic fairness”.

Counsel has also submitted that the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond the necessary proof of reasonable doubt and they had used a too literal interpretation of the law on false imprisonment in a case where a person was detained for seconds in one instance and minutes in another.

In a statement to gardaí, the boy said he was sorry for “ participating, and the stress I am learning I placed the Tánaiste under”. He also said he was sorry for wasting his mother’s and garda time.

The court also heard the teenage defendant may have said into the megaphone at one stage: “Joany in your ivory tower – this is called people power.”

Det Inspector Derek Maguire told the court it was like a “rugby maul” when he tried to escort Ms Burton from An Cosan to the nearby St Thomas’s Church for the second part of the graduation ceremony.

He said there were 10 to 15 protesters but the crowd got bigger. He said Ms Burton “ got hit with some kind of object in the head”. Her shoe came off and there was “pure aggression” during the stand-off, he told the court.

At the last hearing, Judge King had said he wanted to read the case law furnished by the defence and to review the evidence and the submissions in detail before giving his decision.