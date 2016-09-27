Jobstown trial: Lawyers argue charges not in accordance with human rights laws

The decision to charge a teenager with false imprisonment of then Tánaiste Joan Burton was not in accordance with Irish or European human rights laws, the boy’s lawyers have argued.

The 17-year-old boy denies falsely imprisoning the former Labour leader and her advisor Karen O’Connell, who were allegedly trapped in two garda cars for three hours during a demonstration at the Fortunestown Road in Jobstown, Tallaght, on November 15th, 2014. He was aged 15 at the time.

The Dublin West TD had attended a graduation ceremony at An Cosan education centre when a water charges protest took place outside.

She told the court earlier that she was frightened and did not think she had the alternative of being able to get out of Garda cars surrounded by people shouting abuse and banging on windows.

The State has closed it’s case and, on Tuesday morning, the boy’s legal team asked Judge John King to dismiss the charges. It is day four of the trial at the Dublin Children’s Court.

The boy’s barrister Giollaoisa Ó Lideadha SC told Judge King the case is “unprecedented. If the charge of false imprisonment is not dismissed, that would amount to a failure to vindicate the constitutional rights of the accused, failure to uphold the right to fair trial, failure to uphold the obligation on the authorities not to abuse their powers and not to act arbitrarily or in a manner inconsistent with basic fairness”.

Counsel has also submitted that the prosecution has failed to prove their case beyond the necessary proof of reasonable doubt.

Mr Ó Lideadha said there was evidence from a statement of a Garda superintendent, who was not called to give evidence, that there was an agreement between gardaí and protesters that they could slow march ahead of a car carrying Ms Burton.

He said the teenager “was never told he was committing an offence or committing a public order offence or an offence of an entirely different magnitude, false imprisonment. My submission is that the decision to charge in relation to this matter in the first place was not in accordance with constitutional rights and the European convention on human rights.”

The case continues.