IRA trial judges reject application to direct not guilty verdict

Judges at the Special Criminal Court trial of a man accused of IRA membership have rejected an application by the defence to direct a verdict of not guilty.

Darren Weldon (45) of Drinadaly, Trim, has pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Óglaigh na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on October 14th, 2014.

It is the prosecution’s case that DNA evidence links Mr Weldon to a number plate found in the debris of a car bomb which exploded outside Newry court on February 22nd, 2010.

On Monday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, with Judge Martin Nolan and Judge Cormac Dunne, said that the court was rejecting the application.

The trial was then adjourned until Tuesday morning, when lawyers for the prosecution and defence are expected to make closing speeches.