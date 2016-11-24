Woman in 6” heels settles Rody Bolands ankle-break case

An action for damages by a woman who fractured her ankle when she fell in a Dublin bar after another person hit against her has been struck out on consent at the High Court after settlement talks between the sides.

In evidence earlier, Aine Carroll told the court she was wearing six inch heels at the time of the incident.

Ms Carroll (38), a mother of two, of Landscape Road, Churchtown, Dublin, said the incident happened about 12.45am on March 18th, 2013, as she made her way to the exit of Rody Bolands pub, Rathmines, where she and her husband had met friends for St Patrick’s Day drinks.

“There were a lot of people standing around. It was a squash. I was navigating my way round. Somebody hit off me from the side, I wobbled,” she said.

She said she grabbed her friend who was in front of her but she fell to the ground.

In a lot of pain

She said she knew something was wrong and something had happened to her ankle. She said she got a taxi to Tallaght Hospital and was in a lot of pain.

She told Mr Justice Raymond Fullam she was on painkillers for a week, had to keep the leg elevated and was on crutches for 10 weeks.

She said she had to have surgery, metal plates were inserted in her ankle and she still has pain.

Ms Carroll said she went to the pub at 9pm that night but had not been drinking before that. She consumed about five bottles of beer while in the pub, she said.

Her action was brought against Rossvale Taverns Ltd, trading as Rody Bolands pub, Rathmines. She claimed there was failure to have any, or any due, regard for her safety.

She also claimed too many people were allowed to be on the premises and there was overcrowding.

She also alleged failure to have any, or any adequate, system for ensuring people at the premises could safely access and circulate and failure to implement any, or any adequate, system of crowd control.

The claims were denied.

The case was due to resume on Thursday afternoon but, following talks between the sides, Mr Justice Fullam was told it could be struck out.